MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Sentinel boys basketball teams have the offenses to consistently light up the scoreboard — and they’ll have quite the grand scoreboard on hand in their first crosstown showdown.
The top-ranked Knights and fourth-ranked Spartans bring the top two offenses in Class AA into their meeting at 8 p.m. Friday in the University of Montana’s Dahlberg Arena. It’ll follow the girls game between the second-ranked Knights and third-ranked Spartans at 6 p.m.
“It’s going to be two pretty talented, athletic teams going at it,” Hellgate boys coach Jeff Hays said. “Hopefully we get a good crowd and great environment.”
The Hellgate boys come into the game with a record of 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the Western AA. They’re the lone undefeated team remaining in Class AA and are off to their best start since 1993, when they won the state title with an undefeated record.
The Knights are averaging 67.5 points per game, the top mark in Class AA. They’re led by a trio of talented senior scorers in 6-foot-3 Utah State signee Rollie Worster, 6-8 Army commit Abe Johnson and 6-2 Big Sky transfer Cam LaRance. They have the feel of a complete team as those three are complemented by first-year starters Josh Wade and Beckett Arthur in the starting lineup.
“I think they’re a really talented team,” Sentinel junior Tony Frohlich-Fair said. “It’s going to be one of our toughest games so far. If we just come out and play how we need to play, we should have a really good shot going into it. It’s just keeping our heads and making sure we play level, don’t play outside ourselves and play our game.”
Sentinel is close behind, averaging 66.3 points per game to rank second in Class AA. That offense has helped the Spartans race out to an 8-1 record overall and 4-1 mark in conference, with their lone loss coming on the road at third-ranked Helena Capital.
The Spartans start five juniors, a lineup headlined by 6-8 forward Alex Germer, who has a basketball offer from Montana State, and Frohlich-Fair, a versatile 6-5 wing. They also start 6-3 TJ Rausch, 6-3 Hayden Kolb and 6-foot Soren Syvrud.
“They’re long and athletic,” Hays said of Sentinel. “They have good vision and they pass the basketball well. They have different guys that have stepped up on different nights. Each player they put on the floor, they hold you accountable. It’s going to be a lot of terrific individual matchups. It should also be a very good team matchup.”
The big difference is on the defensive side of the ball. Hellgate boasts the top scoring defense in Class AA, allowing just 41.6 points per game. Sentinel ranks ninth out of 15 teams, allowing 54.5 points on average.
Both teams have had success with their full-court press to force turnovers and score in transition. The Knights can throw together good zone defenses in the half court, and Sentinel coach Jay Jagelski is well aware of that.
“When we go against man-to-man defenses, there’s a lot of mismatches with us because of our height, so a lot of teams go zone on us,” Jagelski said. “We’ll see some zone against Hellgate. I’m sure about it. It’s how we handle it.”
Girls matchup
The Hellgate and Sentinel girls come into their meeting resembling each other in many ways, including having just one senior apiece on their team.
They both have just one loss, with each of them losing on the road at top-ranked Helena Capital. The Knights are 9-1 overall and 5-1 in conference after placing third at state last season. The Spartans are 8-1, 4-1 and are enjoying a resurgent season by already matching their win total from last year, when they had their streak of 16 consecutive state appearances snapped.
Both teams can put up points. Sentinel is averaging 53.4 points per game, the second-highest mark in Class AA. Hellgate is right behind, scoring 51.1 points on average, the third most in the state.
Their defenses are even on a similar level. The Knights are holding teams to 36.6 points, third in the state, while the Spartans are allowing just 38.6 points, fourth in the state.
A main difference between the teams is Hellgate spreads around the scoring opportunities and playing time, while Sentinel leans on its starting lineup and is largely led by a pair of post players.
The Knights have a variety of capable scorers in 6-foot versatile sophomore Bailee Sayler, 5-5 sophomore Addy Heaphy and 6-foot sophomore Lauren Dick among their starters. They then bring 5-10 sophomore Keke Davis and 6-4 freshman Alex Covill off the bench for added scoring.
The Spartans are primarily powered by Montana State signee Lexi Deden, a 6-1 senior, and 6-2 junior Challis Westwater. Jayden Salisbury, a 5-7 junior, and Brooke Stayner, a 6-foot sophomore, have also scored in double figures on multiple occasions.
“They’re athletic,” Hellgate coach Rob Henthorn said of Sentinel. “They have two bigs that know how to play the game. They’re quick. They’re not afraid to shoot. We’ve got to get back on transition. We’ve got to keep the communication open between all the girls. And then we’ve got to continue to play our game.”
Rivalry trophy
The Hellgate-Sentinel rivalry isn’t contained to just the basketball court.
The two student sections will compete for the "Gertie, the Golden Goat" trophy for the second season in a row. The annual award promotes positive sportsmanship, being given to the student section that shows the most spirit in the doubleheader.
“This game’s about the community coming together to support boys and girls high school basketball,” Henthorn said. “The spirit award is all about sportsmanship. One team’s going to go against the other, but it’s going to be in a positive way. That’s something we’re looking forward to. It’s going to be fun.”
