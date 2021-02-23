The third-ranked Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team hosted top-ranked Missoula Sentinel Tuesday night. In this photo, Sentinel’s Alex Germer drives between Hellgate’s Cayvence LaRance (left) and Josh Wade. The Spartans were shooting to wrap up a city championship and a Western AA title with a win. The Knights were hoping to keep alive their hopes of a split city title with Sentinel. The Missoulian was unable to get high school results in Wednesday's paper due to an early deadline. To find out what happened in the game, log on to missoulian.com. For a follow-up story, see Thursday's Missoulian newspaper.