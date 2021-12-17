HELENA — Nonconference games are all about learning and improving. But if you can achieve that while winning, well, that's the best-case scenario.
And that's exactly what Billings Senior did Friday night in Helena, knocking off Helena High 60-54 in the Jungle in a clash between Eastern and Western AA foes.
"We're really excited about the win," Senior head coach Drew Haws said. "But we know that we can be a lot better team in the future."
After the game, Haws said it felt sort of like a loss and maybe that's because the Broncs led by 17 at one point in the fourth quarter, only to see the lead whittled down to six.
The Bengals even had possession to make it a one-score game with about 15 minutes left, but Helena couldn't convert and the clock hit triple zero.
"This group of guys doesn't quit," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "And that's going to take them a long way. We just have to figure out how to get over the hump."
One thing that didn't help Helena in its quest for its first win in 17 games was a six-point opening quarter that left the Bengals trailing 14-6.
Helena's Kaden Huot opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and a bucket by Dylan Christman trimmed the Broncs lead to three. However, a 3-point make from Melo Pine helped Senior maintain its advantage and the Broncs went into the break with a 24-18 lead.
Just like in the second stanza, Helena started strong in the third and got a trey from Kade Schlepp, as well as a 3-point play from Colter Petre to eventually cut the lead down to two at 30-28.
But the Broncs answered and Pine fired back with a 3-ball at the buzzer to extend the lead back to 36-28 with eight minutes to go.
"That was a huge shot right at the buzzer there," Haws said. "He's a great basketball player and he does a lot for our team and not just on the offensive end. But him hitting that shot really was the ignitor I think."
Led by eight points from Chazz Haws, Senior caught fire in the fourth quarter. Reagan Walker connected twice from beyond the arc and Cactus RunsAbove added five points as the Broncs built a 50-33 advantage.
Yet, the Bengals refused to quit. Colter Petre scored nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead a comeback attempt that fell just short. Huot and Christman also finished with 10 for HHS, which scored 26 points in the fourth quarter alone.
"We showed that we can score," Day said. "And Colter Petre played really well for us, so that's a positive. They (Senior) are a big, physical team and in this game, we took a quarter off. We didn't start well and that's a killer."
Senior improved to 3-0 with the win and will take on Helena Capital Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Broncs were led by Chazz Haws who scored a game-high 17 points, as well as 15 from Pine and 14 from RunsAbove.
The Broncs will play Capital at 2 p.m. Helena High (0-2) will host Billings West also at 2 p.m.
