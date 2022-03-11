GREAT FALLS – Asking a basketball official to name his favorite game in a career that has spanned 32 years and more than 500 games is a little like asking Tiger Woods to name his favorite birdie putt.
There are just too many to choose from.
Jim Foran of Hilger will call his final game Saturday night in the championship contest of the Class C girls state basketball tournament at Four Seasons Arena. Still agile and alert at the age of 65, Foran made one of the toughest calls of his career earlier this season when he decided this would be his final year wearing a striped shirt. The current event is the 23rd state tournament Foran has worked, and he has appreciated every one.
“You don’t get to work a state tournament unless you are voted in,” Foran said Thursday afternoon after working a first-round game between Box Elder and Melstone. “You work hard to get to this point in your career, and you don’t take them for granted.”
While Foran couldn’t identify the single greatest moment of an officiating career that began in the 1980s, it didn’t take him long to recall a recent highlight.
“Just two weeks ago I worked four games with my son Jared at the Northern C tournament right here at Four Seasons,” Foran said. “That was really special, doing something with your son that you both enjoy.”
Foran has been somewhat of a basketball “lifer,” first starring on Winifred’s state championship team in 1974 before attending Montana State-Northern in Havre, where he played two years. That’s also where he started his refereeing career.
He put his whistle on hold for about eight years when he coached grade school, junior varsity and varsity hoops in the Winifred school system, while working on the family cattle ranch midway between Lewistown and Winifred.
While sitting on the sidelines, it occurred to him that he might be able to call fouls better than some of the guys who were working his games.
“It was the old saying, it was time to put out money where our mouths were,” Foran said with a laugh.
For about a decade, he worked girls basketball games in the fall and boys basketball contests in the winter, often piling up 50 games or more in a year. Almost all of those games involved Class A Fergus High of Lewistown or about a dozen Class C schools around central Montana.
To this day, all of his state tournament appearances have been Class C or Class A events, boys and girls.
He returned to coaching when his son Jared was a Winifred student, and he helped Dave Udelhoven win the 2007-08 State Class C title with an exciting victory over Rocky Boy at the Butte Civic Center. The star of that team was Brian Foran, Jim’s nephew. Jared Foran was a point guard on that squad.
These days, Dave Udelhoven’s son Dillon coaches the Roy-Winifred Outlaws, while Brian Foran is his assistant.
But coaching didn’t totally replace officiating in those days.
“The very next week after winning state (in Butte), I worked the State C girls tournament in Billings,” Foran said.
The veteran official has seen plenty of changes in his sport over the years, including the 3-point field goal and the expansion of the two-person officiating crew to three.
“When the three-man crew first started it took a while to catch on, because officials were afraid to step on someone’s toes and make a call in their area,” Foran recalled. “But as we got better at it, it’s made a big difference. Having that extra set of eyes is sure better for the game.”
Foran said he liked to work in gymnasiums where the fans are close to the action, even if their voices are also closer to the officials’ ears.
“I always liked working in Belgrade (Special Events Center), and CMR (in Great Falls) and Shelby were fun places to work because the crowd is right on the top of the court. The game is for the kids, after all, and they like the excitement that crowds provide.”
He mentioned old cronies like Mark Heggem of Winifred and Scott Koterba of Lewistown as some of his favorite basketball partners.
“I worked a lot of games with those guys back in the day, and it was an honor to work with them,” he said.
Foran is the oldest official working this weekend at the State C, but he doesn’t have the most state tournament appearances. Tim Polk of Plentywood, who is working the boys side of the tournament, is refereeing a state tourney for the 23rd straight year; he has 25 state appearances overall. Polk has worked more than 100 postseason games.
It’s hard to imagine that Jim Foran won’t blow his whistle again if he’s asked to, since Winifred will be opening a brand-new gymnasium next school year, and referees are in short supply.
But his last “official” officiating event will be Saturday night, where at least 4,000 fans will roar their approval. Or not.
