The Helena Capital boys basketball team can rid itself of any tiebreaking scenarios in the Western AA this weekend as it battles for the No. 3 seed.
The Bruins (7-6) can achieve that with a win over Helena High at the Bears Den on Saturday, where the two teams will meet at 3:45 p.m.
Capital has already clinched the third-seed "unofficially" in the words of head coach Guy Almquist. But with a win over the Bengals, there won't be anything unofficial about it: the Bruins would be the Western AA's No. 3 heading into the round of state play-in games next week.
Yet, the truth, is that none of that matters as much to the Bruins as beating their crosstown rival for a second time this season and fourth straight time overall.
"It's the biggest game of the year," Almquist said. "Make no mistake about it. It's the next one and it's against Helena High, so it's the biggest one of the year."
After losing four straight games at one point this season and falling to 4-6, the Bruins have won three straight, including a win Monday over No. 3 Missoula Hellgate on the road.
"We need to finish this regular season strong," Almquist said. "I think momentum is a big key."
Momentum is one thing that's been hard to come by for Helena High (0-13) which hasn't won this year, despite a number of close calls.
The Bengals led by three points in the final seconds last Saturday, before a a buzzer-beater by Flathead's Joston Cripe sent the game to overtime. He would later hit a 3-pointer in the extra session as time expired to deny Helena the win.
Helena also had the lead last week at halftime against Glacier and hung around with top-ranked Missoula Sentinel until the fourth quarter Thursday night.
Kaden Huot has been coming on for the Bengals, especially from the 3-point line and is averaging 13 points a game over this last three outings.
Seniors such as Austin Zeiler, who scored 15 points against Sentinel, Evan Barber and Sam Norum, who helped hold Alex Germer to just 10 points, just two games after he scored 53, have all been playing well of late as the Bengals have repeatedly come close to their first win.
If Helena is going to have a chance at pulling that off, it will need to do a better job of defending Brayden Koch, who was 4-for-4 from 3-point range and scored 24 points in the Bruins win in the Jungle.
Koch has reached double figures in every game but one, however, when the Bruins are at their best, others are filling it up too such as Trysten Mooney, Hayden Opitz, Tyler Tenney and Malachi Syvrud.
Part of that also has to due with the fact that Koch is the focal point of every defensive strategy, something that will surely be the case Saturday against the Bengals.
"It's been a learning process all year for him," Almquist said. "And we knew that it would be different before the season. He's the marked guy now. We have seen every defense known to man so far. When teams focus on him, it opens opportunities for others and we need to take advantage."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.