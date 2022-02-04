BUTTE — Nothing like a brief physical exchange near mid-court to get the building rocking for a Class AA boys basketball game.
Butte's Jace Stenson scored a career-high 31 points and the Bulldogs managed to fend off a ferocious second-half comeback from the Kalispell Flathead Braves for a 61-55 victory Friday night in Butte. Stenson drilled five 3-pointers and was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, which included four clutch foul shots down the stretch.
"He was awesome," said Bulldogs coach Matt Luedtke. "He definitely stepped up and finished that game the way it needed to be finished."
The game was physical throughout, but things came to a head as Butte's Kenley Leary absorbed a hard foul from Flathead's Joston Cripe. Leary took exception and Cripe wound up on the deck. It was either a push or a flop depending on which team you asked but from that moment forward, the already loud Ross J. Richardson Gymnasium felt like the NCAA Final Four.
It should be noted that cooler heads prevailed and there was no bad blood between the two teams after what seemed to be the product of an intense moment during a physical game. Players from both schools were friendly toward each other after the final buzzer.
It was Leary's fifth foul, however, which left the Bulldogs without a key perimeter defender for the remaining four minutes. It was also a technical foul.
"It's a good learning experience," Luedtke said. "Right now during the middle of the season and middle of the conference season, Kenley will learn from it and it won't happen again."
After Cripe, who caught fire during the second half, made both technical free throws it was 48-45 Butte. Both teams traded empty possessions before Stenson got a floater to go and then drew a charge on the other end. With the Bulldogs leading 52-45 with three minutes left, the Braves still weren't done.
Gavin Chouinard nailed a 3-pointer for Flathead to pull within four. After Butte's Cameron Gurnsey managed 1 of 2 from the charity stripe, Luca Zoeller got another deuce for the Braves which cut the Bulldogs' lead to 53-50.
Out of a timeout and the building louder than ever, Stenson calmly walked to the line and hit two more free throws. Chouinard hit another clutch 3 and the Braves were within two at 55-53 with 2:10 on the clock.
Both teams traded empty possessions before Zoeller got another shot to go, tying the game at 55 with 47 seconds left. The Braves fouled Kooper Klobucar during the next Bulldogs possession. He was money from the line all night, except for one time. After putting Butte up by one, Klobucar missed the second free throw. But Bo Demarais had his back. Demarais came away with the offensive rebound and kicked it to Stenson, who was immediately fouled.
"For (Demarais) to get that, man, that just changed tone time of the game," Luedtke said.
Stenson's two free throws put Butte up 58-55 and after an empty Braves possession, the Bulldogs were able to put the game on ice.
Klobucar finished with 12 points and Tocher Lee had nine for Butte. Lee's points came on a trio of first-half 3-pointers.
When the Bulldogs' offense started to sputter during the second half, they fed Klobucar on back-to-back possessions to open the fourth quarter. He converted those touches into points which helped get things back on track.
"He stayed after it and got got a couple of nice, big-time buckets for us down the stretch," Luedtke said. "We've got to lead on our studs and Koop's one of them."
The Braves were led by Cripe's 23 points, 16 of which came during the second half.
"Cripe's a heck of a player, man," Luedtke said. "I thought we did a good job of hounding him and stuff, but he's just going to make shots if you give him opportunities. And he did, they tied it up and I was really happy with how our guys responded."
The Bulldogs led 32-21 at the half but a big third quarter by Flathead cut the Butte lead down to four entering the final eight minutes.
Butte led 16-5 after one quarter thanks to four 3-pointers, three from Stenson and one from Lee.
