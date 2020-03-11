BILLINGS — Every so often many years ago, father and son would share a private moment on their family wheat farm outside of a little dot in the road called Vida, and eventually the dad and young boy would stop and stare at the endless horizon.
“Some day, son,” the father would say, “this is all going to be yours.”
The boy gulped.
Me? A farmer?
He didn’t want to disappoint a man he admired, but ... seriously?
Hadn’t the man laughed along with the neighbors when the boy showed up at calf brandings in tennis shoes? Hadn’t his father remembered that his fugure farmer had once put gasoline fuel in a diesel combine?
Hadn’t he been witness to his son coming home for lunch, the whole house shushed for Paul Harvey’s lilting commentary, the youngster listening with wide-eyed awe and vowing out loud to one day tell “the rest of the story” but about sports icons?
And hadn’t he taken note on those Sundays when as a school board chairman he would unlock the Vida gym for the high school kids from Wolf Point and Circle, and the third-grade boy would call play-by-play from a folding chair at the edge of the crackerbox court?
Yes.
And so, when the boy was in fifth grade his parents gave him a reel-to-reel machine, the precursor to cassette tapes. Microphone in hand, he would sit in northeastern Montana gyms in the 1960s and ‘70s and pretend he was Howard Cosell.
He had a dream about what would all be his one day, all right, but it didn’t involve spring planting.
He was going to be a sportscaster.
Come high school, he helped keep stats for two years for a radio station in Wolf Point, and when he asked about the best school for fulfilling his dream he was guided toward Brown Institute in Minneapolis. With great anticipation, he fired off a tape and waited for certain validation that he was indeed the future Paul Harvey of sports.
“I’m sorry to disappoint you,” came the demoralizing response from an admissions specialist in April 1978, “but I am convinced it would be mistake on your part to pursue a career as a radio announcer.”
The boy gulped hard as he read that while his voice was pleasant he had a “serious problem” with reading fluency and “difficulty” with pronunciation.
And then the final blow.
“I regret that we are unable to accept your application for admission to Brown Institute.”
Did the boy crumple up the letter and return to the farm? No. He tucked it away and would save it for the rest of his life – just to remember.
A devout Christian, he instead studied broadcasting at Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. And as graduation approached in 1982, he spent $500 on red, white and blue stationery and mailed his resume to some 500 Christian radio stations across the country pleading for a job as a sportscaster.
He might as well have been applying for taco chef at Kentucky Fried Chicken.
“How stupid was that?” he would muse many years later.
At least the rejection letters, some 50 or 60 in all, were polite. But instead of tossing them into a dumpster, the young man plastered the door of his dorm room with them – again, just to remember.
When the break he was waiting for finally came, at first it didn’t seem like much of a break at all.
A religious radio station in Glendive had purchased an FM affiliate, decided it would air sports and offered him a job before he graduated. But back at the family farm, the young man’s parents were divorcing, and he wanted to be far, far away.
With no other option, he took the job anyway, and would broadcast close to 20 Dawson County High School games his first season. A year later, after a transfer to a station in Billings with no sports, he persuaded the Glendive station to let him call games when the Red Devils came to Billings and Laurel; along the way, stations in Sidney and Miles City asked for the same.
In 1987, he persuaded general manager Herm Elenbaas at KURL -- which at the time was entirely religious -- that broadcasting the great Billings Central girls team of Shannon Cate from the Class A state tournament in Havre would be a hit with listeners and advertisers.
He was right.
After 10 years at KURL, he was hired by Taylor Brown at the Northern Broadcasting System in Billings. They soon created what was then the Northern Sports Network, and for the next 25 years the young farm boy from Vida would have a home for broadcasting his voice across Montana's limitless horizons.
His favorite month was always March, when Montanans of all stripes gathered in arenas for state basketball tournaments.
His Paul Harvey-esque delivery and tone, like a grandfather telling a bedtime story, became the most recognizable sports-radio voice in Montana, and would earn him Montana Sportscaster of the Year nine times.
Today, the young boy who dreamed of a career in broadcasting has come full circle.
He never liked change -- "Same home for 30 years, same wife for 32 and same church for 33," he says with a chuckle -- but he needed one, and so he is starting over again late in his career. He is recording podcasts from a basement room in the west Billings home he shares with that same wife, Kristi, surrounded by sports memorabilia and furnishings provided by his daughter, often starting his days at 3 a.m.
His twice-daily Montana Sports shows, aired on radio stations across Montana as well as parts of Wyoming, South Dakota and North Dakota, peel back layers of sports history in and out of the region, from the Harlem Globetrotters playing in, of all places, Harlem, Montana, to the first story he ever wrote, about a horse of some renown named Secretariat. He still travels the state calling games and speaking at graduation ceremonies and banquets.
His message to students? Don’t ever give up on your dreams.
Now, because he didn't, sports fans across Montana shush the room and little farm boys dream when they hear, "This is Rocky Erickson, with Montana Sports..."
And now you know ... the rest of the story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.