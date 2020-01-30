BILLINGS — After a couple Jacksen Burckley 3-pointers, the Billings Senior boys basketball team looked poised for an upset victory over its crosstown rival.
In a blink, Billings West took the lead, and it pulled away just as quickly.
Hot shooting, a defensive adjustment and senior Josh Erbacher keyed a 56-47 comeback victory for West in a loud, crowded Senior High gym on Thursday night.
The Golden Bears, who are No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings, erased a 15-point deficit to improve to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in Eastern AA play. They have won eight straight games.
“Their gym, it’s a different atmosphere than our gym. When you’re down that big, it’s a little harder to come back out of that hole,” said West senior guard Logan Meyer. “But we did it.”
Senior coach Drew Haws was pleased with the halftime score — 26-16 Senior — but knew the lead wasn’t secure. The Broncs, who lost 64-43 at West on Jan. 14, told each other to “set the tone” in the first few minutes of the second half, Haws said.
That’s exactly what Senior did. Two free throws from senior Nick Eliason and an NBA range 3-pointer from Junior Burckley put Senior up 31-16 about a minute into the third quarter. Erbacher answered with consecutive buckets, but Burckley hit another 3 to increase the lead to 34-20.
The Broncs scored three points the rest of the quarter. The Bears poured in 18.
A pair of Erbacher free throws put West up 35-34 with 1:34 left in the third. The Bears went on runs of 19-3 and 15-0 to capture that lead, their first of the game.
“With our boys, I just know they’re not gonna give up,” said West coach Kelly Darragh. “We can get stops, and we’ve got a lot of firepower. I think it’s just a matter of time before we start scoring some points.”
Senior went up 39-38 early in fourth quarter, but they never led again.
The Bears’ nine-point final margin of victory was also its largest of the game. They outscored the Broncs 40-16 after falling behind by 15.
Darragh and Meyer said a switch from zone defense to man-to-man keyed the comeback.
“In the first half, I tried to get a little too cute and change things up,” Darragh said. “I may have confused the kids a little too much. We just buckled down and we just went straight man, sucked it up, manned up and said, ‘Stop the guy in front of you.’ The boys did a great job of that.”
Erbacher scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, when he moved to the high post.
“Josh might be the toughest matchup in the state,” Darragh said. “He can post up. He can shoot the 3. He takes the ball to the hole so well. He just does everything well offensively. He can go for 30 any given night.
Meyer scored 14 points, including 11 in the final two quarters.
Broncs junior guard Junior Bergen led all players with 21 points. Eliason scored 12 (8 of 10 on free throws), and Burckley added 10 for Senior (3-7, 1-4). Reece Connolly, fellow senior Morgan Harmon and sophomore Chazz Haws were the only other Broncs to enter the game (West played nine).
“It’s on me for not getting deep enough into our bench,” Drew Haws said. “Our guys were tired in the fourth quarter, and we gave up too many points.”
