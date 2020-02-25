BELGRADE — Julius Mims scored nine first-quarter points and finished with a double-double to help Billings Skyview win at Belgrade 51-33 Tuesday night in the Eastern AA.
Mims made 6 of 10 shots, including 3 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line, for 16 points. He also grabbed 11 rebounds as the fifth-ranked Falcons improved to 11-6 and 7-4 in the league.
Payton Sanders added 10 points for Skyview, which outscored Belgrade 16-4 in the third quarter to break open what was a four-point halftime lead.
Noel Reynolds led Belgrade with 18 points, 11 of which came in the second quarter to help keep the Panthers close in the first half.
