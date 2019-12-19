COLUMBUS — Paul Barta insisted that Thursday’s game was like any other, and in many ways, it was.
The Laurel boys basketball coach talked to a handful of Columbus fans before his team’s game against the Cougars. Light applause greeted Barta after he was introduced by the PA announcer.
Laurel’s 64-50 win on Thursday night was Barta’s first game on Columbus’ home court since he replaced Pat Hansen in May. It wasn’t easy to tell that Barta spent nearly half his life coaching the Columbus boys basketball team.
“Just another game,” Barta said. “A lot of good kids. A lot of good people. Good place to be.”
Barta, 65, has coached for 39 seasons, 29 of which he spent at Columbus. His first stint as Cougars boys coach started in 1988 and ended in 2011. He returned in 2013-14 and led Columbus to the Class B state title game in 2014, one of five state runner-up finishes during Barta’s reign. He’s still looking for a first-place trophy.
Barta is from Moore (and the town's greatest athlete), played basketball at Rocky Mountain College in the 1970s and was later inducted into Rocky’s athletic hall of fame. In addition to Columbus and Laurel, Barta has coached at Glasgow and Medicine Lake.
The Barta family planned to move before Hansen stepped down. Barta expected to be one of Hansen’s assistants. He put his hat in the ring when Hansen left, and Laurel awarded him the job.
Barta’s twin sons Bryan and Ty Barta are both juniors at Laurel and play for the varsity boys basketball team. The Bartas live in Laurel, and Paul commutes to Columbus to teach at the elementary school.
Barta downplayed every aspect of his new life, preferring to focus on Thursday’s game and the season ahead.
“We played a little bit tight,” he said of his players. “Columbus has got a good team. Take nothing away from them, they play hard.”
Columbus’ new boys basketball coach, Mark Crago, knows Barta but wasn’t an assistant under him. Crago has lived in the town for years and is the Stillwater County District 2 commissioner, but he’s new to the high school. He coached a couple years in Ohio at the middle school level.
“I love the game, I love the school,” Crago said. “The opportunity came available to work with these kids, and I jumped at that opportunity.”
Crago knows he’s following a Columbus legend, but he said he doesn’t feel much pressure, and he echoed his predecessor. Thursday’s loss to Class A Laurel felt like any other game to him.
Just because Crago is beginning his Columbus coaching career doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought about building a Barta-like legacy. Will he coach the Cougars for 29 years?
“If they’ll let me,” he said with a laugh.
Laurel boys pull away
A 22-11 third quarter propelled the Locomotives to a 64-50 road win.
Laurel’s Nick Pasquarello led all players with 17 points, and fellow junior Colter Bales added 14 for the Locos (3-0).
Sophomore Caden Meier led the Cougars (2-1) with 13 points.
Columbus girls hold on
The Columbus girls nearly lost a 22-point lead but held on for their first win of the season, 48-44.
A 33-8 run put the Cougars (1-2) ahead 36-14 late in the third quarter, and they led 36-19 going into the fourth. Laurel (1-2) whittled away at the deficit, trailing 45-42 with 55 seconds left and 46-44 with 20 seconds left. Columbus junior Payton West sunk two free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining to all but seal the win.
FINAL: Columbus 48, @LocomotivePride 44— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) December 20, 2019
Laurel cut a 22-point deficit to 2, but Columbus held on. Payton West made the dagger free throw with 4.1 seconds left. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/8LuZkjlNQv
The Locomotives scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, six more than they tallied in the first three.
Senior Brenna Rouane and junior Brooklyn Wyllie each scored 13 points for the Cougars, while West added seven (5 of 6 from the free-throw line).
Laurel senior Sammi Spitzer led all players with 14 points. Juniors Gracey Willis and Maeson Cotter added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
