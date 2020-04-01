MISSOULA — Ross Gustafson has resigned as Kalispell Flathead varsity boys basketball coach.
Gustafson led the Braves the past five seasons after serving on coach Jeff Hays' staff as an assistant at Missoula Hellgate. His Flathead team reached the State AA tournament in 2017.
"I'm just looking at some different things right now and family is a big thing," he told the Missoulian. "You only get to raise your kids once. I have a 5-year-old and a new baby that's seven months old. It will be nice being able to be around home more."
Gustafson, who played college ball with Hays at Carroll and exchanged scouting information with the Knights' veteran skipper, said the time commitment being a head coach is more than many realize.
"People initially go, 'OK, there's two hours of practice and a couple games a week,'" he said. "But there's a heck of a lot more than that. For your two-hour practice you're spending an hour or 90 minutes preparing for it. You're always there 30 minutes afterwards.
"The two-hour practice becomes three or four hours. Then the Western AA is really good, so you better be scouting. You do your own film and stats. Then all the other little things on top of it. But at the same time, it didn't feel like a job for me."
Gustafson, who also had a coaching stop in Victor, will miss working with Flathead athletes and assistant coaches most of all. He will also miss squaring off against his Western AA peers, including his good buddy Hays.
"It's always a fun challenge to go against him and he's competitive. I'm competitive," Gustafson said in 2019. "He's had some really great teams so he's thumped me a few times. From the tip to the last buzzer we're competitive, but before and after we're friends."
The process for finding a new head coach will start immediately, according to Flathead activities director Bryce Wilson.
