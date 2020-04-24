KALISPELL -- Flathead High School's search committee has chosen boys and girls head basketball coaches and submitted their names for recommendation to the school board, the school announced Friday.
Former Bigfork coach Sam Tudor is Flathead's choice to lead the girls and Dirk Johnsrud is the pick for the boys.
Tudor guided the Bigfork boys to the Class B state championship in 2018 and 2019. He succeeds Tricia Dean, who resigned after four seasons.
"Sam shared his strategy of developing basketball players, competitive drills, and team concepts that create a competitive winning desire for success," committee member Bryce Wilson said in a press release. "He has a strong process incorporate game situations during practice to develop a team’s success for games. He articulated his vision for the program during the interview. He wants to develop the program to be a consistent team that competes at state every year.
Johnsrud was chosen over two other candidates, according to the release. He succeeds Ross Gustafson, who coached the Braves for five years.
"Dirk was extremely well prepared as he clearly articulated his plan to build the Braves program throughout the interview and a comprehensive packet that addressed every aspect of the program," Wilson said. "His passion for our kids was clear throughout the interview. He wants to develop our program at all levels and within the Flathead community partner schools. The year round development of student athletes’ who are encouraged to be in other sports or working to develop their skills through multiple opportunities was part of his plan. He wants to build a brand of basketball that is exciting and fills the stands with Black and Orange."
The committee's choices will now be submitted to the school board for approval.
