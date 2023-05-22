MISSOULA — Dan Trageser has been picked to succeed Dirk Johnsrud as head coach of the Kalispell Flathead boys basketball team.

His hiring is pending approval by the school board. Five candidates were interviewed by a hand-picked committee.

"Dan had the most varsity coaching experience," Flathead activities director Bryce Wilson said. "He will give a fresh start to the program as he has recently returned to the Flathead Valley.

"His passion to help our students compete throughout the year was clear. He wants to develop our program at all levels and within the Flathead community partner schools ... His basketball IQ and knowledge are extremely high."

The interview committee included Wilson, Flathead Assistant Principal Andrew Stiger, Flathead teacher/girls basketball coach Sam Tudor; Flathead track coach Dan Hodge and former Flathead basketball player Mark Pirrie.

Under Johnsrud, the Braves won just 11 games in three seasons and finished with a record of 1-19 this past winter.

Flathead boys basketball has struggled ever since a surprise run to the state title game in 2012. Including Trageser, the team has had four head coaches since then.

The Braves did make the State AA tourney field in 2017 under Ross Gustafson. But he had a 41-67 record in five seasons at the helm.