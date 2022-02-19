BUTTE — Senior Kenley Leary led the Bulldogs with 20 points, fellow senior Kooper Klobucar had 12 as the Butte boys basketball team defeated Missoula Sentinel 65-50 on Friday night at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym on the Butte High campus.
The Bulldogs led 26-19 at the half and opened up a 47-34 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Spartans offense woke up.
During the final eight minutes, Kaden Sheridan scored seven of his 15 points and Riley Allen scored seven his his 20 points. Sentinel even took a 56-55 lead late in the period.
"We got a little lax on defense," said Bulldogs coach Matt Luedtke. "We got up by 14 there, and I think the guys thought we had the game well in hand. Then we just had some poor possessions on both ends. Credit to (the Spartans). They made some shots, and they started to attack us pretty good there and ended up leading."
Cameron Gurnsey, who has been brilliant down the stretch of the regular season, pumped in 14 points including the go-ahead free-throws to give Butte the lead once again at 57-56.
"Our guys got composed and made the plays we needed to make; we got some really big defensive stops," Luedtke said. "And in the end we just did what we had to do to, to get the win and made free throws down the stretch.
"Gurnsey was awesome. He was great at the free-throw line and made some huge plays for us defensively."
Butte got it done at the foul line throughout the game, knocking down free throws at a 75% clip (18-for-24). Sentinel got to the line just as often but wasn't as efficient, shooting 56% (15-for-27).
"We just had guys step up," Luedtke said. "In our four wins this year, it's been a complete team effort. Guys are stepping up and hitting shots, and making big plays. It was fun to win and good experience for us."
The Bulldogs honored their two seniors, Leary and Klobucar, before the tip. Luedtke said that in addition to their contributions on the court, he will always remember how welcoming the two seniors were to the younger players in the program.
"It important because we only have two seniors," Luedtke said. "So for those guys to be good to the young guys and welcome them with open arms and they just treat them awesome. We have such a unique mix for a AA school right now at the varsity level, JV-varsity level. We've got a ton of freshmen, some sophomores, a few juniors and those two seniors. And so those guys coming in and doing that, I think is a culture changer. It lets guys know it doesn't matter what grade you're in, it doesn't matter what team you're on in the program. You treat everybody well."
Even though it was Senior Night as the Bulldogs bid farewell to Leary and Klobucar, they have one more home game. Butte hosts Helena High on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Sentinel hosts Helena Capital on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.