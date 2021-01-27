HELENA — Both the Helena High and Capital boys basketball teams got a bit of a break last week, as their only game was against each other.
But starting Thursday night, the two teams will play the first of two games in three days against the Kalispell teams, Flathead and Glacier.
The Bruins boys (3-2) will host Flathead Thursday at the Bears Den (7:15 pm) in a key Western AA matchup with third place on the line.
Flathead comes in having won three of four games, with the Braves only losses coming to Butte High (77-74) and top-ranked Missoula Sentinel by 10 points.
Buoyed by one of the best scoring offenses in Class AA at more than 64 points a game, the Braves also boast one of the classification's top scorers in 6-foot Joston Cripe, who is scoring 21 points per game, to go along with five assists.
Cripe is an skilled shooter averaging 2.8 3-point makes a game, but is also getting to the free throw line more than eight times per game, which shows the kind of challenge he presents opposing defenses.
6-foot-3 senior Hunter Hickey is also scoring more than 15 a game for Flathead, which is fresh off a 61-48 win over Glacier last week.
However, the Bruins boast their own talented scorer in junior Brayden Koch, who is fourth in Class AA in scoring (19.4 ppg), just behind Cripe.
The 6-foot-3 guard is off to a tremendous start in 2021 and not just on the offensive end, where he's shooting 42 percent from 3-point range and 51 percent overall. Defensively, Koch has been just as effective, averaging 4.2 steals per game. He converted two swipes against Helena High into slam dunks.
While Koch is an electrifying scorer, he's far from the Bruins only dependable shooter from deep and another that's emerged is 6-foot-2 senior Tyler Tenney, who is actually shooting 52 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 9.8 points per game.
As a team, the Bruins have connected on 36 3-pointers, which 23 of them coming from Tenney and Koch, so expect to see more of that tandem Thursday night. Malachi Syvrud and Trysten Mooney are two other names to watch in the backcourt and both are averaging north of three assists per game.
"We know that our best basketball is ahead of us," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We have come out pretty strong and both of our losses are against very good competition. We have some young kids who are a big part of what we're doing and some older kids who are getting their first opportunity to be right in the mix. This squad has good chemistry and they really look forward to playing together."
At the same time Capital is hosting Flathead, the Helena High boys will be aiming for their first win of the season Thursday night at the Jungle against Glacier (7:15).
The last time the two teams met was in the first round of the Western AA Divisional tourney last year, a game in which Glacier won thanks to a stellar effort from Weston Price, who is the Wolfpack's leading scorer this season (12.6 ppg).
Glacier (1-4) has struggled to score this season and is averaging just 41 points per game, but that's still more than the Bengals, who are scoring just 37. Austin Zeiler (8.2 ppg) and Kaden Huot (7.8 ppg) pace the Bengals offensively.
On Saturday, both Helena boys teams will hit the road. Helena High will play at Flathead; Capital will travel to Glacier. Both games are at 4 p.m.
Helena High girls back at it
Following a two-week pause due to contact tracing, the Helena girls basketball team will be back in action Thursday in Kalispell against Glacier (3-2), a team that defeated the Bengals three times a season ago.
Fourth-ranked Helena (2-1) dropped its first game of the season, but has won two straight. Kylie Lantz (10 ppg) and Brooke Ark (7.7 ppg), who made five 3-pointers in her last outing, will look to lead Helena to a second straight road win and third consecutive overall.
Ellie Keller (13 ppg) and Kenzie Williams (11 ppg), two returning starters for the Wolfpack, lead the way on both ends, as the two combine for 5.8 steals per game.
No. 2 Helena Capital (3-1) will also be in Kalispell on Thursday to take on the Flathead girls (1-3). Both Dani (14.2 ppg) and Paige Bartsch (12.2) are scoring in double figures for CHS, which has won two straight following a road loss to Hellgate.
Defense continues to be Capital's calling card though as the Bruins are allowing just 31 points per game.
Both Capital and Helena High will play in Kalispell at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, before returning home to Saturday. Capital will host Glacier Saturday, while Helena will host Flathead. Both games are set to tip off at 4:15 p.m.
Top-ranked wrestlers set to square off Friday night
In addition to the Helena High and Capital basketball teams squaring off against Glacier and Flathead, the Bruins and Bengals will do the same in wrestling, hosting both teams for duals Friday night.
The Bruins will open with Flathead at 4 p.m., before hosting Glacier at 7 p.m. Helena High will face the same teams at opposite times in the Jungle.
"Kalispell, they are hammers," Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said after his team's win over Helena High last week. "We have a lot of areas where we need to get better; a lot of little things we need to clean up, but like I keep telling the guys, it's not where we start, it's where we finish."
Flathead is the No. 2 team in the most recent Class AA wrestling rankings and the dual with Capital will produce an exciting matchup at 138 pounds, where top-ranked Carson DesRosier is set to face No. 2 Asher Kemppaninen. Both are undefeated so far this season.
The Bruins dual with the Braves will also feature a top-five showdown in the heavyweight class as Capital's Talon Marsh (5th) is set to face Timber Richberg, who is fourth at 285.
Capital boasts a number of others ranked this week including Noah Kovick (No. 2, 205) Ian Isaacson (6th, 182), Conner Kovick (6th, 160) and Dylan Graham who is fifth at 170 pounds for six total.
Helena High also saw a surge in ranked wrestlers this week as Nathon Elmose broke into the top six at 120 pounds. He will face No. 1 Teegan Vasquez, a defending state champion at 120 pounds, in the first of two duals Friday for the Bengals, who will host Glacier (4 pm) and Flathead (7 pm).
In addition to Elmose, Justice Seamons is also ranked fourth this week and will get a chance to prove himself against Chase Youso, who is unbeaten and ranked third. Freshman Caleb O'Shea is also No. 6 at 103.
Helena is unranked but the Bruins are ranked sixth as a team.
