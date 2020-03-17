McMakin signs

It was a family affair Tuesday at Lame Deer High School as Rocco McMakin, seated wearing Williston State sweatshirt, signed with the Tetons.

LAME DEER — Lame Deer basketball star Emiliano "Rocco" McMakin signed a letter of intent with Williston State (N.D.) on Tuesday.

McMakin averaged more than 24 points per game in his senior season and will graduate as Lame Deer's valedictorian. 

"I’m one proud athletic director, offseason coach and fan right now," Lame Deer athletic director August "Tiger" Scalpcane said. "He's more than just an athlete; he's a student-athlete. Through all the hardships he’s faced these past years  he stayed focused and on track and did not lose sight of his goals to play college basketball. He had a lot of reasons not to. I told him, 'Today is a good day to be a Morning Star'!"

In announcing his choice surrounded by family, McMakin thanked his parents, Oly and Teresa McMakin. He also acknowledged the late Allen Fisher, a former Lame Deer coach, and his late older brother Makinzy.

Williston State is a two-year school. The Tetons play in Region XIII with Miles City and Dawson community colleges.

