WILLISON, N.D. — Isaiah Williams, who is from Lame Deer and played high school basketball at Colstrip, is moving on to the SAGU American Indian College in Phoenix after playing for Williston State College.
Williams, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 4.8 points and 1.5 points per game this past season for the Tetons. He started five of Williston State's 31 games.
Williams earned all-state honors for Colstrip in 2018. He scored 32 points against Anaconda in a loser-out game at the Class B state tournament and had 15 in his final game as a Colt.
SAGU American Indian College is a ministry-based school founded in 1957.
Williams is the second Montana basketball player to sign with SAGU (Southwestern Assemblies of God University). Plenty Coups' Kitawna Little Light committed March 5 to the women's program.
SAGU AIC will play an independent NAIA schedule this coming winter. The Warriors played Yellowstone Christian College twice this past season.
