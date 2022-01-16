BOZEMAN — Lame Deer's Journey Emerson and Jefferson's Rachel Van Blaricom, both senior basketball standouts, are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for December.

Emerson scored 61 points in a win over Poplar and has led the Morning Stars to an 8-0 start and No. 3 in Class B in the 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings. His output tied for fourth in state history for single-game scoring, per the Montana High School Association record book.

The 61-point outburst came on the heels of a 45-point night against Huntley Project.

Van Blaricom also had an impressive month, averaging almost 14 points per game and leading unbeaten Jefferson to a No. 1 Class B ranking.

Van Blaricom surpassed 1,000 points for her career and also has signed a letter of intent with Montana State-Northern for basketball. Her biggest games have been saved for the toughest opponents: 26 in a victory over defending state champion and fifth-ranked Big Timber, and 21 in a win over No. 8 Anaconda. 

The December 2021 honorees from Lame Deer and Jefferson are both senior standouts who have their teams out to strong starts.

