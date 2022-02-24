BILLINGS — With second place in the Eastern AA there for the taking, and with two chances remaining in the regular season to grab it, Billings Skyview’s boys basketball team seized it Thursday night.
Lane Love scored 17 first-quarter points, and he and Payton Sanders were a two-man wrecking crew as the Falcons led from start to finish in beating Bozeman Gallatin 78-58 at the Skyview gym.
It was the seventh win in a row for the Falcons, who moved to 11-6 overall and 9-4 in the league with one regular-season game remaining.
The Raptors were riding a wave of their own, having won five of six entering the game, and were looking to chase down the Falcons for that No. 2 seed in next week’s divisional tournament in Belgrade.
But there was too much Love, too much Sanders, too much Skyview.
“Coming into this season we really had no expectations of what we were going to do,” said Skyview coach Kevin Morales, whose program graduated eight seniors from last year’s state championship team. “For us talking about (second place in the league), for them to claw and fight to get that with the way they did it tonight, I’m very, very proud of them.”
Love and Sanders began the game with drives straight to the basket, which drew the ire of Gallatin coach Michael Claxton for his team’s lack of defense on those two plays. Love followed with a 3-pointer and Sanders with another basket, leading to the game’s first nine points.
Gallatin never got within eight after that.
Love was 14 of 19 from the floor, including 5 of 7 from the 3-point line for a career-high 33 points. Sanders made 5 of 7 from the floor and was 11 for 11 from the foul line for 21 points. Rhyse Owens added eight assists for the Falcons and Sanders had an additional six.
“It was super good for our team to come out hot like that,” Love said. “And we just carried it on through the whole game.”
Claxton said players getting healthy has helped his team recover from a five-game midseason losing streak that dropped the Raptors to 4-7. But he said he saw little Thursday night that resembled his team during its recent run of success. Eli Hunter scored 24 points to lead Gallatin.
“I don’t feel like the intensity, focus and effort was there from the beginning of the game,” said Claxton, whose team wrapped up the regular season 9-9 and 7-7. “Not to the level of what we expect of our team and what we expect from our staff.
“We have a blue-collar mentality normally, and we didn’t see much of that.”
The Falcons close out their regular season Saturday with a game at No. 2 Bozeman. The Hawks are unbeaten in league play, so the game will be a good test to see how much progress the Falcons have truly made during their seven-game surge.
The Hawks won the first meeting 65-38 on Jan. 28. The Falcons haven’t lost since.
“They’re going to be ready to go, trying to hold that (undefeated league record) going into divisionals,” Morales said. “But we’re going to go in and play as hard as we can. I think we have a good game plan going in.”
