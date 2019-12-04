MISSOULA — The last few seconds of the State AA boys basketball championship game last March are never far from Abe Johnson’s mind.
Memories of Johnson and his Missoula Hellgate team making a mad fourth-quarter comeback. The Knights tying with an overtime free throw. The wild scramble for the ball at midcourt during the final inbound play. The pass and the ensuing Hawk layup that gave Bozeman a state championship.
It's all hard to forget for the senior center.
“It’s probably once or twice a week I fall asleep thinking about those last five seconds,” said Johnson, who recently committed to play basketball at NCAA Division I Army West Point. “I mean it was tough, but I think we recovered well, we got guys back, we’re working harder than ever to make sure that’s not happening again.
“It definitely sits at the bottom of the stomach for some of us.”
Hellgate finished 21-2 last year, with the loss to Bozeman in the state championship game its lone loss to a school in Montana. It is state championship or bust for the team this year, which brings back and adds a tremendous amount of talent.
Rollie Worster, a Utah State men’s basketball signee, is the x-factor for the team and widely regarded as one of the best players to ever don a Knights jersey. Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds on the Hellgate football roster, the forward averaged 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season.
Johnson was impressive on the court as well, averaging a near double-double with 11.1 points and 7.9 assists. He led Class AA with 31 blocks during the regular season.
Worster and newcomer Cam LaRance — a senior transfer from Missoula Big Sky — were first and second in Class AA in scoring last year. While LaRance likely will not have the green light for the 242 field goal attempts he took last season, he should be able to find the basket frequently.
“What I like about this group is they’re looking to make the right basketball play,” Hellgate coach Jeff Hays said. “That’s really rare at any level. When you start to make basketball plays, which this group does well, it makes it tough to guard well and now, with Cam, that’s another talented athlete you have out there as well.”
Hellgate did lose some quality players from a year ago, including Bridger Deden, Dylan Holst and Fisher Richardson, all of whom played in every 2018-19 regular season game for the Knights. Combined they averaged a little over 25 points per game and over 10 rebounds, which will not be easy to replace.
It will not be an easy path back to the Class AA championship. But the pieces are there for Hellgate to reach what would be its 13th title appearance.
The Knights have five total state boys basketball championships, with the last coming in 2013.
“You don’t get many opportunities at (state titles),” Hays said. “I’ve had people say, ‘Well, you have a great team coming back,’ and we do have a lot of good players and I do think we will have a good team,” Hays said. “But you don’t know if you’re going to get that same opportunity … I think that’s what’s hard for me, we had a great season but I felt terrible for our kids and you don’t know if you’re going to get another opportunity.
“I hope we do.”
Hellgate opens the season with a road trip, playing Billings Skyview on Friday, Dec. 13, with a game against Billings West on the following Saturday.
Missoula Sentinel is led by an impressive group of juniors who will try to build on a state tournament appearance last spring.
Tony Frohlich-Fair, Alex Germer, Haden Kolb and Neil Dailey all averaged more than 5.8 points per game as sophomores and were critical components on a Sentinel team that finished 17-8 last season. The Spartans advanced to the state tournament as the third seed out of the Western AA.
The Spartans battled Great Falls High in the first round, before falling to the back side of the bracket, where their season ended in the consolation semifinals against Billings West.
Germer and Frolich-Fair are two of the most important returnees, as were second and fourth, respectively, in scoring for Sentinel last year. Germer, who has already received an offer to play for the Montana State men’s basketball team, averaged 9.4 points and 3.7 rebound per game, while Frolich-Fair put up 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His assist and steal marks were both the best on the team.
Frolich-Fair is the son of former Montana women’s basketball player Jill Frohlich and the cousin of currently Lady Griz sophomore Kylie Frolich.
Rounding out the Missoula area Class AA schools, Big Sky is coming off a 3-15 regular season last season, a year after going 0-21. The Eagles are on the rebuild and their third coach in two years. Cory Sova, who replaced Bryan Ferriter ahead of the 2018-19 season, will not return.
Ryan Hansen, who was the Eagles junior varsity coach a year ago, is now head coach for the boys program. His wife, Jordan, is the head coach for the Big Sky girls basketball team.
Like the Knights, Missoula Loyola is also coming off a painful state championship loss.
The Rams gave up a 17-2 run to Western B rival Bigfork — a team Loyola lost to three times last year — and eventually fell by four to the Vikings.
Loyola loses a lot off of that team, including three all-state players in Jack Lincoln, Jacob Hollenback and Cooper Waters. District 6B second teamers in Charles Burns and Ryan Tirrell have hit the dusty road of graduation as well.
There is definitely potential for a few stars to emerge, but the Rams certainly have a lot to replace this year.
“Not really a lot of experience with this team,” Loyola head coach Eddie Stack said. “They’ve always been behind a very talented group and this is kinda their shot to get out there and prove they belong and seize that chance.”
Liam Haffey and Jaden Job are both players Stack feels have a chance to be special this year and both have solid size. Haffey is nearly 6-foot-4 and his head coach says he shoots and passes well for a forward. Job, meanwhile, is a strong perimeter player and between the two are a pretty solid foundation for the rest of the team to build on.
The Rams start their season with a matchup with Arlee in a Class B conference showdown.
Class C Valley Christian will start its season at the Ronan Tip-Off Tournament this weekend, which starts Thursday. The Eagles have not landed in the state basketball tournament since the 1998 season.
