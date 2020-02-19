LAUREL — The Laurel High School Hall of Fame will induct its 2020 honorees at halftime of Thursday’s boys basketball game between the Locomotives and Billings Central.
Being inducted this year are: Dr. John Smith, for contributions to the Laurel community; state wrestling champion and football player Ed Robertus; state champion track and cross country runner Patrick Casey; Dr. Lee Richardson, for contributions to the Laurel community; and Connie (Lord) Rowe, state champion in track and cross country.
The 1999 state championship football team will also be inducted and will be honored at an event later this year.
Thursday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at the Laurel High School gym.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.