406 MT Sports

LAUREL — The Laurel High School Hall of Fame will induct its 2020 honorees at halftime of Thursday’s boys basketball game between the Locomotives and Billings Central.

Being inducted this year are: Dr. John Smith, for contributions to the Laurel community; state wrestling champion and football player Ed Robertus; state champion track and cross country runner Patrick Casey; Dr. Lee Richardson, for contributions to the Laurel community; and Connie (Lord) Rowe, state champion in track and cross country.

The 1999 state championship football team will also be inducted and will be honored at an event later this year.

Thursday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at the Laurel High School gym.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments