BUTTE — The Butte Bulldogs kept their season alive Friday in Helena.
Not only that but after each suffered narrow defeats Thursday, the Butte High boys and girls basketball teams are now just one win away from punching tickets to the state tournament.
"The tournament atmosphere is a roller coaster of emotions," said Bulldogs' girls coach Bryan Arntson. "You can't get too high and you can't get too low. And you need to be able to recover from that tough loss and be able to focus on the next play all the time. I think we did that. We had some good senior leadership today to kind of get us off to a good start."
Butte's girls defeated Missoula Big Sky in a loser-out game 38-30. The Eagles led 10-8 after one quarter but the Bulldogs outscored them in each frame the rest of the way as they slowly pulled away.
"I think we were able to play our style," Arntson said. "I think we did a really good job on defense, locked in on the game plan and really executed well, and played with tremendous effort. There was great effort by all the kids; we had contributions everywhere across the board."
Laura Rosenleaf was emblematic of the team's urgency and scrappiness. The Bulldogs' post led the offense with 11 points and hauled in 12 rebounds, seven of which were on the offensive end.
"And I don't know how many touches she had keeping the ball alive," Arntson said. "She just played awesome from start to finish, and I think that effort was contagious. And everybody else picked up their end, too."
3-point shooting kept Butte afloat during the first half. The Bulldogs managed just one deuce in 17 attempts but did knock down five triples, and took a 17-14 lead into the half.
The Bulldogs' girls will square off with the loser of Missoula Hellgate versus Helena High at 11 a.m. Saturday in Helena at Capital High School. The winner of that game secures a spot at state.
The boys game earlier that day, which included Kenley Leary staying scorching hot, was capped off by a Kooper Klobucar put-back during the closing seconds to give Butte a 64-63 victory over Missoula Sentinel.
"I am so proud of all of these guys for getting the job done," said Bulldogs' boys coach Matt Luedtke. "It was all led by our seniors."
After a Spartans missed free throw, Klobucar pulled down his 13th rebound of the game and the Bulldogs set up for one last play. Leary drove right and was able to get a decent look, but his bank shot bounced off the rim. The ball bounced directly to Klobucar on the left block for his 14th rebound. He went right back up off glass for an easy bucket and the win.
"It was unbelievable to be apart of," Luedtke said.
Fittingly, it was Butte's seniors who played a pivotal role in extending the team's season. Leary led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 5-for-10 from downtown. Klobucar, to go along with his 14 boards, had 18 points for a double-double.
"Our seniors played like they didn't want their season to end," Luedtke said. "The best they have both played all year."
Sentinel trailed by nine during the fourth quarter before ripping off a 10-2 to close out the game. Only problem is the Knights needed it to be a 10-0 run.
Kaden Sheridan led the Sentinel offense with 18 points and also had a team-high six rebounds. Drew Klumph had 13 points.
The Bulldogs will play Helena High at Capital on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Butte rallied for a fourth-quarter, double-digit comeback during its last meeting with the Bengals but a Kaden Huot tip-in at the horn gave Helena a 75-73 win.
