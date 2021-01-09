BILLINGS — Nearly 3,000 tickets are to be sold for the Billings Central and Laurel boys and girls basketball doubleheader Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
In all, 2,900 tickets are available for the night, which starts at 6 p.m. with the girls game. The boys are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.metrapark.com or at the gate, if there are tickets remaining. All tickets are general admission.
Physical distancing and face coverings will be required for fans who attend Wednesday's games, as per Yellowstone County's COVID-19 guidelines. The event fits the criteria for what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider "higher risk" gatherings: "medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area."
Tickets are $5 students and $7 for adults.
