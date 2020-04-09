BILLINGS — Livingston standout Brendon Johnson has signed with Sheridan College, the Wyoming community college announced Thursday.
The Generals welcome 6’5 Brendon Johnson. The Livingston product averaged 26.7 ppg. On 41% from 3 this past season. #BetterInGeneral #OKGs pic.twitter.com/tsMEURuOxe— Sheridan College Generals (@SCGeneralsMBB) April 9, 2020
Johnson, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged a Class A boys-best 26.7 points per game and shot 41% from 3-point range in the regular season. The all-state player led the Rangers to the previous two State A tournaments, including this year's semifinals, where they lost to co-champion Hardin.
"Brendon can beat anybody," Hardin coach Andrew Round Face said after their state semifinal game. "Our goal was only to hold him beneath his average. There's a reason he's the point leader in the state. He can flat-out shoot."
Johnson follows in the footsteps of former Ranger standout Ladan Ricketts, who started for two years at Sheridan before finishing his career the past two seasons at Montana State.
