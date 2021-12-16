BILLINGS — Two games into its first varsity season, the Lockwood boys basketball team picked up its first win.

The Lions defeated Huntley Project 55-42 in Worden on Thursday night, marking the historic initial victory for the Lockwood program as it stepped up to the varsity level for the first time after two seasons at the sub-varsity level.

Jey Hofer scored 18 points, Tyce Casterline had 12 and Zy Zilkoski 10 as the Eastern A Lions (1-1) steadily pulled away from the Southern B Red Devils (1-3).

“The boys played well tonight,” said Lockwood coach Bobby Anderson, who has been with the program since the school opened its doors three years ago. “I’m extremely proud of my boys. We played hard. They just work hard and I love this group.”

Lockwood opened its season with a 65-59 loss at Miles City last week. The Lions travel to Lewistown on Saturday.

