BILLINGS — Three tip-off tournaments over the next three weekends will see Lockwood High School playing host to 40 varsity basketball games.
Talk about starting the new basketball season with a flurry.
“That’s a lot of time in the gym,” Lockwood activities director Mike Erickson joked. “But where else would I be, right? This is where I like to be.”
Eight Class C programs and the Lockwood junior varsity girls team have the first weekend, getting things started on Friday and Saturday. On Dec. 9 and 10, eight Class B programs take over. Then, on Dec. 16 and 17, boys and girls programs from Frenchtown, Hamilton and Hardin join Lockwood for the Class A version.
Lockwood High School is in its fourth year of existence, and its basketball programs are in their second season of playing varsity. Lockwood hosted a Class B Tip Off last year, but that proved to be so popular that Erickson said Class C schools approached him to try the same thing for their classification this year.
While he was at, he figured he may as well included a smaller Class A version, as well.
Tip-off tournaments are becoming more popular around the state. The reason is they help teams fill their schedules, and it provides programs a chance to play multiple games against teams they normally don’t get to see.
As organizer of the events at Lockwood, Erickson has a big say in the scheduling of opponents. One thing he made sure to do this year in the Class B event is to pit the Lodge Grass and Harlem boys against one another. They played in last year's tournament at Lockwood, with Lodge Grass winning 77-74. Harlem earned some revenge with a 69-67 victory in last year’s Class B state semifinals. Though key players have graduated from both teams, they'll resume their rivalry in Lockwood on Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
“I know they’re not the same teams (now), but people are excited,” Erickson said.
As elsewhere around the state, shot clocks will make their debut on Friday. Erickson, who is also an active member of the Montana Officials Association, said he’s circulated a 30-minute video to all the workers who will help run the tournament.
He’s also got a six-page package of game scenarios that will be at the scorer’s table for if and when unfamiliar situations surrounding the shot-clock arise.
Mistakes will be made and technological issues will come up, Erickson predicted. But he also said most of the officials in the Billings pool also do college games, so they have familiarity with shot-clock procedures. The bottom line, Erickson said, is coaches, players and fans will just have to be patient at first.
“It’s going to be a learning experience,” Erickson said. “The ones that are against (the shot clock) are going to hate it for the first two years because there’s going to be a lot of stoppages. It’s going to slow the game down, I believe, in the first year.”
The Roberts and Reed Point-Rapelje girls tip off at 9 a.m. Friday, with games scheduled to start every 90 minutes until the Bridger and Lone Peak boys get going at 7:30 p.m. It all starts up again at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the schedule repeating itself the next two weekends.
Rounding out the Class C event are Absarokee, Wibaux, Frazer and Park City. (Lone Peak is just bringing a boys team, thus the addition of the Lockwood JV girls).
Shepherd, Poplar, Roundup, Huntley Project, Wolf Point and St. Labre are the Class B programs competing along with Harlem and Lodge Grass.
Erickson said he hopes to be able to continue the tournaments in the years ahead, though he added there are plans to alternate the Class A Tip-Off between Lockwood and a city in the western part of the state.
The tournament formats put a strain on an already taxed group of officials, Erickson said, adding that's part of the reason he'll referee his share of games the next three weekends. And each game requires 10 to 20 workers, with most of them coming from Lockwood schools. But to Erickson, it's well worth the effort.
“That’s the way I envision this school to be,” Erickson said. “You’d never want a pat on the back because I think I’d do this if I had the facility no matter if I was back home in Circle, Montana ... I’d be doing something, you know what I mean?
“But that’s part of our duties back to the taxpayers of our community. We’re all trying to make this a healthy place to live and bring events into town. It’s fun, it’s a lot of work, but the fact is we enjoy it.”
