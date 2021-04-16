BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series and the Class B Big Sky All-Star football game will both return late this spring.
Both events are set to be played at the new facilities at Lockwood High School.
Each series was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The all-star basketball series will be played Friday, June 11, in Sheridan, Wyoming, at Sheridan College, and Saturday, June 12, at Lockwood High School.
The girls basketball games will start at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow at 8 p.m. both nights, Roundtable president Rocky Erickson of Billings said.
The football game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, said Class B football game chairman Chad Sealey of Roundup.
Rosters for the Montana all-star basketball teams will be announced at a Midland Roundtable get-together on Monday, April 19, at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Lunch will be available for $10 and the public is welcome.
The rosters for the football all-star squads will be announced later as organizers are in the process of putting the teams together.
The football contest pits the North vs. the South and features many of the best seniors from the classification. The North rosters are made up of the Northern and Western divisions and the South rosters include players from the Eastern and Southern divisions.
Greg Misner of Fairfield will coach the North team and Dan Lacey of Whitehall will coach the South.
Fans will be allowed at all three games at Lockwood.
“I think it will be great. Lockwood has stepped up and taken on a lot of things for schools this year,” Sealey said. “I think we all appreciate the fact they’ve done that. It has been great for people to see their facility and great for them to help us all out.”
After last year’s postponement, Sealey said there is an excitement for the annual contest.
“I was afraid that if we don’t pull it off this year it might just go away,” he said. “It’s a good game. We just didn’t want that to happen. I’ve heard from a lot of coaches from around the state they wanted to get the game going this year. We’ll make it happen.
“I know the kids I’ve talked to and that have emailed me their information are always excited to play in the game. It will be good.”
NOTES: In 2019, the North defeated the South 41-34. The North leads the football series, 16-15. … In 2019, the Montana boys basketball all-stars won by scores of 103-100 at Alterowitz Gymnasium at MSU Billings and 95-94 at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. Montana has won 16 in a row and leads the all-time series 61-27. It will be the 45th annual boys series. … The Montana girls also swept Wyoming in 2019 and have won seven straight. Montana leads the series 33-13. It is slated to be the 24th annual girls series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.