BOZEMAN — Basketball stars Damon Gros Ventre from Lodge Grass and Draya Wacker of Melstone are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for January.
Gros Ventre, a junior, had a spectacular month for the top-ranked Indians, first surpassing 1,000 points for his career on Jan. 13 in a loss to Hardin and then scoring a career-high 57 on Jan. 22 in a victory over Joliet.
Gros Ventre's single-game mark is the 10th-best in state history and three points shy of the school record. He also needs to average about 20 points a game over the rest of this season and next year to eclipse Elvis Old Bull's record of 1,984 career points.
Wacker, also a junior, was leading the state in scoring — boys and girls, all classes — with just over 26 points per game when she suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Wibaux on Jan. 30. She already had 13 points in the first half when she went out.
Wacker averaged 25.1 points per game in January and led Melstone to a No. 6 ranking. She had a season-high 40 points against Jordan on Jan. 14 and has scored 1,759 points in her career.
