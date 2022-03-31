BILLINGS — DC Stewart is not going to take this opportunity lightly.
On Thursday, the Lodge Grass standout signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Dickinson State in North Dakota.
The opportunity to play for the Blue Hawks is very important to Stewart.
Stewart, after all, has a 4.0 cumulative GPA at Lodge Grass. He's also been a key member of the Indians' Class B boys state championship teams in 2020 and 2021 and third-place team this year. In Lodge Grass boys' basketball coach Josh Stewart's words, Stewart "has been a big part of that."
"I am really excited to continue playing basketball at Dickinson State," Stewart, who averaged 18 points per game and 10 rebounds this season, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com shortly after signing on Thursday.
Stewart said he wants to study exercise science with the goal of becoming an athletic trainer.
"To graduate first of all; no matter what get my degree and education and continue playing the sport that I love and to finish college," said Stewart of his goals at DSU.
Stewart, a member of the Crow Tribe, said the goal of graduating college wasn't just important to him. Stewart believes being a positive role model is important for his community. And to Stewart, that is just as important as his personal goals.
"Just because growing up, we don't have a lot of people to look up to on the reservation," he said. "It gives the next generation hope it is possible."
Josh Stewart is DC's uncle. However, coach Stewart said that on the court and in the gym his nephew never took advantage of that or looked for favors.
"He never once called me uncle or Josh," coach Stewart said. "He always calls me Coach. He was raised right and works hard.
"I am proud of him as an uncle, but as a coach I am grateful."
Stewart was an all-state player this past season, as well as in the 2020-21 campaign.
Josh Stewart said he believes the 6-foot-5 guard and three-year starter for the Indians will fit in well with the Blue Hawks and will also be able to adapt to the college game.
"I think he'll do very well. He has a willingness to improve every day and he takes criticism very well and he is one of those players you want on your team," Stewart said. "He makes my job easy and wants to learn and grow."
Stewart said that his love of basketball helped fuel his success in the classroom. Stewart also realizes that he won't be playing basketball for the rest of his life and wants to be prepared to enter the workforce.
"The first thing is I have to have good grades to stay eligible to play. That's what they always told me is if you don't have good grades, you aren't eligible," he said. "The ball stops dribbling for everyone and education is important."
DC Stewart is a good example of what the Lodge Grass program strives for, according to Josh Stewart.
"You can't be a champion in the gym if you aren't one in the classroom," Josh Stewart said. "He is certainly a true champion and buys into what we are preaching; character, home, class and gym."
For Stewart, the opportunity to perform and study at the next level is one he has been working toward.
"It's a dream come true," he said. "It is amazing and hard to process right now. So much emotions."
And, his coach and uncle knows DC will work just as hard in Dickinson as he did in Lodge Grass.
"He wants to keep climbing and growing," Josh Stewart said. "He is self-aware and doesn't believe he is a big superstar, but he knows if he does things right, he can play on any team."
