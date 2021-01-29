BILLINGS — Hardin and Lodge Grass will meet Saturday for another basketball doubleheader at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The girls game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys will face off around 7:30. The maximum number of spectators allowed will be 2,900, the same allotted attendance for the Bulldogs' and Indians' first matchups at Metra on Jan. 13.
Hardin won the girls game 64-31 three Wednesdays ago, and the Bulldog boys prevailed 63-56. Lodge Grass junior Damon Gros Ventre passed 1,000 career points in the loss. Last week, Gros Ventre scored 57 points against Joliet.
