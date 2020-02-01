HELENA — The Helena Capital boys basketball team might be known for its offense. But on Saturday against Kalispell Glacier, the Bruins put their defensive prowess on display.
Capital has ranked among the top offensive teams in Class AA all season, yet it was the Bruins defense against Glacier that led to a 54-37 victory Saturday at the Bears Den in Helena, holding the Wolfpack to 0.80 points per possession and just 28.6 percent from the field.
"We knew that we had to run them off the (3-point) line," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We tried to have a hand up on every catch and the important thing we did after the first quarter, was rebound."
Both teams played Friday night but fatigue wasn't a factor early. Malachi Syvrud used an up-and-under to put the Bruins in front 11-5, yet a 3-pointer by Michael Schwarz tied the score at 13 before Syvrud scored again to give the Bruins a 15-13 lead after one.
In the second stanza, Glacier jumped in front on a Jaxson Olsen triple, however, the Bruins responded with a 13-1 run to close the half, which included 3-point makes from Syvrud, who had seven in the first half, and Trevor Swanson. That made it 28-17 at the break.
"It seems like I say this every night but he's playing great," Almquist said of Syvrud. "He's really added another dimension and it's helped to bring someone like that off the bench who has a little firepower."
Syvrud was limited at the start of the season due to injury. Now, with each game his confidence grows.
"When I first came back from injury my confidence was pretty low and I was out of rhythm with the team," Syvrud said. "But in the last few games I have gotten in the rhythm and that has really helped my confidence."
In the third, trailing by double figures, the Wolfpack went to work and the catalyst was leading-scorer Weston Price.
The big man didn't score at all in the first half but he poured in seven right out of the gate in the second half and combined with two 3-pointers from Keifer Spopnhauer, the lead shrunk to six.
That's when a hoop from Parker Johnston and another jumper from Syvrud started another run that extended into the fourth quarter.
Up 10 with eight minutes left, Capital scored eight of the first 10 points in the final stanza, getting 3-pointers from Swanson and Brayden Koch to seal the deal.
"My focus has just been on the defensive end," Syvrud said. "I just try to box out rebound and I know the offense will come. But my focus is on defense."
That focus paid off for the Bruins, who limited Glacier to just 5-of-24 from beyond the arc, one night after the Wolfpack was 13-of-26 against Helena High in an overtime win.
"We struggled to shoot a little bit during those dry spells," Glacier head coach Mark Harkins said. "And Capital is just so dangerous. Every guy is a threat."
Still, Harkins was happy with the split.
"This is a tough road trip overnight," Harkins said. "It's tough to win on the road anywhere in AA so I was pleased to get one."
Syvrud, Johston and Swanson all paced Capital with 11 points. Bridger Grovom added nine. Price finished with 10 for the Wolfpack.
And while the Wolfpack are just getting finished with a road trip, the Bruins are just getting started as six of their next seven are away from home, starting with Thursday night in Butte.
"They are going to make us go on the road I guess," Almquist joked. "But really, we have only played three on the road so that's something we have to show we can do."
Glacier will be back at home Thursday against Missoula Sentinel.
"It's going to be another tough game," Harkins said. "I love the conference this year, it really is tough and that makes it fun."
The win for Capital keeps the Bruins in second place alone in the Western AA. They are 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Glacier is now 7-4 and 4-3.
