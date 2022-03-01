BOZEMAN — The Manhattan Christian girls and Shields Valley and Belt boys basketball teams are headed to the Class C state tournaments after winning challenge games Monday night.
Kaden Acosta scored 20 points, Dylan Flatt added 14 and Cole Flatt 12 as Shields Valley drubbed West Yellowstone 65-44 in a Western C divisional challenge game at Gallatin High in Bozeman. Meanwhile, Bridger Vogl scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the first half as Belt held off Winnett-Grass Range 45-41 in a Northern C game in Great Falls; Walker Doman led the Rams with 19 points.
On the girls side, Ava Bellach scored 14 points, and Natalie Walhof and Bella Triemstra added seven each as Manhattan Christian took care of Shields Valley 44-32 in a Western C challenge also at Gallatin High. Aspen Sanderson scored 11 for the Rebels.
Postseason play continues Wednesday through Saturday with boys and girls divisional action in the Southern B, Eastern C and Southern C.
State tournaments are set for the following week with Class AA in Billings, Class A in Missoula, Class B in Bozeman and Class C in Great Falls.
