MANHATTAN — Layne Glaus will succeed Jeff Bellach as Manhattan Christian's boys basketball coach, Bellach announced Tuesday.
Glaus spent the past five years as the boys basketball coach at Livingston, which reached the last three Class A state tournaments and advanced to the semifinals in the previous two. Glaus attended and played basketball for Whitehall and Montana Western, and he coached Western's JV men's basketball program before going to Livingston.
Glaus' wife teaches at Manhattan Christian, and they have lived in Gallatin County for a year — main factors in his decision to take this job, he told 406mtsports.com Tuesday. He will miss Livingston, he said, especially the players he coached and the support he received from the school and community.
"It was really hard leaving Livingston. One of the toughest decisions I've made," Glaus said. "This position made sense. On top of that, Manhattan Christian has a great culture and a great program."
Bellach resigned as Manhattan Christian's boys basketball coach in April to take over as the school's athletic director. He helped the Eagles win the 2018-19 Class C state title.
“We are very excited to have Layne take over the boys program here at Manhattan Christian," Bellach said in a press release. "Layne is not only passionate and knowledgeable about basketball, but is also understanding of the traditions and foundations that exist here at MCS, and we look forward to him bringing his energy, enthusiasm and faith to our boys and the program.”
