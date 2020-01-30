WEST YELLOWSONE — Sam Leep and top-ranked Manhattan Christian enjoyed a record night Thursday when it came to shooting 3-pointers.

Leep, a senior guard, knocked down 14 3-pointers and finished with 44 points, and the reigning Class C state-champion Eagles connected on 22 treys overall in a 97-34 triumph at West Yellowstone.

According to Manhattan Christian High School, the 22 3-pointers by the Eagles ties the state team record for one game, while Leep's 14 is a new state mark individually.

The Montana High School Activities Association website lists Matt Luedtke of Ronan with 13 3-pointers in a game in 2000. The MHSA site lists Melstone as having 22 3-pointers in a game, but no year is listed.

Leep shot 14 of 19 from 3-point territory. The Eagles were 22 of 42 from 3-point range for 52.4% accuracy.

Manhattan Christian (12-1) shot 51.5% overall. West Yellowstone shot 29.5%, including 1 of 15 on 3-pointers.

Leep's teammate, Josiah Amunrud, chipped in with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

