BOZEMAN — Basketball players Sam Leep of Manhattan Christian and Tia Stahl of Winnett-Grass Range are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for January following prolific scoring outings.

Leep, a senior guard, closed the month on a rush, setting a state record for 3-pointers with 14 against West Yellowstone on Jan. 30 and establishing the school mark for points with 44. He averaged 24.8 points per game for the top-ranked and defending Class C champion Eagles for the month.

Stahl, a junior guard, has been a one-person wrecking crew for a young Winnett-Grass Range team despite being subjected to double teams and triangle-in-one defenses once she crosses center court. She had several 30-point games in January, including 36 against Geraldine-Highwood.

For the season, Stahl is averaging 24.8 points, eight rebounds and 4.06 steals per game. She is shooting 82 percent from the free-throw line and is making about half of her points from 3-point range. 

