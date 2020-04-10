BELGRADE — Manhattan Christian senior guard Sam Leep has committed to play basketball for Dordt College in Sioux City, Iowa, the Belgrade News reported Friday.
Leep averaged 19.9 points per game and made 14 of his 89 3-pointers in a game against West Yellowstone, breaking the all-class state record by one. Leep, who stands 5-foot-10, scored 44 points in that game.
Dordt is a private Christian school in the NAIA's Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“They got a good coach right now,” Leep told News sports editor Dan Chesnet. “I watched one of their practices and it seems like everybody kind of gets along and works hard. It should be good.”
Leep, who helped the Eagles to a state championship a year ago, was chosen all-state for Class C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.