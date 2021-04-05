BILLINGS — The Montana Coaches Association announced its winter coaches of the year winners in a press release on Monday night.
The 15 coaches will be saluted at the MCA awards ceremony set for Thursday, July 29 at 11:30 a.m. at CMR High School in Great Falls.
The winning coaches are as follows:
Wrestling: Jeff Thompson, Kalispell Flathead (AA); Guy Melby, Sidney (A); Jory Casterline, Glasgow (B); Ty Taylor, Circle (C); Thompson, Flathead (Girls).
Boys basketball: Kevin Morales, Billings Skyview (AA); Jim Stergar, Billings Central (A); Josh Stewart, Lodge Grass (B); Jason Wolfe, Scobey (C).
Girls basketball: Katie Garcin-Forba, Helena Capital (AA); Dustin Kraske, Havre (A); Kim Finn, Big Timber (B); Cassie Pimperton, Fort Benton (C).
Boys swimming: Julia Shannon, Helena (AA); Robyn O'Nan, Billings Central (A).
Girls swimming: Ed McNamee, Great Falls (AA); O'Nan, Billings Central (A).
