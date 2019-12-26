Bridger Williams' battles on a wrestling mat for Hamilton this season are nothing compared to his literal fight for life and limb last summer off the Alaskan coast.

"I was over the end of the boat and I’m holding on for dear life... I’m looking over the water and I’m just screaming as loud as I can," said Williams, who has worked on his extended family's salmon fishing boat in the Bering Sea for the last three summers. "I knew that if I let go, I’d go into the water and I would have drowned."