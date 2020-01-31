HELENA — Michael Schwarz and his Kalispell Glacier teammates hit a lot of big shots Friday night in Helena. But none proved bigger than his go-ahead 3-pointer with 48.7 seconds left.
The Wolfpack trailed by two points, 55-53, when the ball left his hand and when the buzzer sounded, Schwarz's fifth triple of the night proved be the game-winner in a 56-55 overtime win for Glacier.
"I was getting a screen from one of my teammates and was just like, 'I am going to shoot this,'" Schwarz said after the game. "I knew it was going in."
After starting 1 of 4 from the beyond the arc, Schwarz caught fire and the smallest open window was all he needed to close the game 4-for-4.
"After I hit a couple, they were really trying to guard me tight," Schwarz said. "And I just felt myself open and let it fly. It was pretty amazing. We were down most of the game and for us to battle back, it felt really good."
Schwarz said the shot felt good going in, but the game wasn't over yet. Just like at the end of regulation, Helena High would have the ball, with a chance to win on its home court.
Yet, just like at the end of the fourth quarter, when a Logan Brown jumper just missed off the front of rim, a desperation shot at the overtime buzzer by Hayden Ferguson fell short, allowing Glacier to escape with a come-from-behind win.
"It was kind of nerve racking," Schwarz said. "They had the last shot in the fourth quarter and overtime, so it was pretty amazing when it missed and we got the rebound."
Key stops defensively were crucial for the Wolfpack, as they battled back from a 44-31 deficit late in the third quarter. The 13-point advantage was the largest of the night for the Bengals and came after a three by Burgin Luker, his second of the night.
However, Glacier, one of the best shooting teams in Class AA, proved to be excellent from downtown and used a bonanza of 3-bombs in the second half to get back within striking distance, including three in the final two minutes of the third quarter, cutting the lead to 44-40.
A bucket by Hayden Ferguson early in the fourth kept the Bengals in the lead at 47-42, yet a 7-1 run capped by a Weston Price triple put Glacier in front for the first time in the second half.
"I am really, really proud of our kids," Glacier head coach Mark Harkins said. "In that third quarter, we got a spark from our guys on the bench. They came in and Dillon (Riffle) and J.T. (Allen) hit big threes and they sparked us."
Ferguson answered with another bucket to put the Bengals back in front and Luker pushed the lead to three. Yet, K.J. Johnson connected on one of 13 makes for Glacier from 3-point range, tying the score and forcing overtime after the Brown miss.
In the extra session, Brown scored in the opening minute to put Helena in front, but the Bengals couldn't hold it, as Schwarz corner trey proved to be the difference.
"This is the first time we have had the opportunity for a game-winning shot," Helena head coach Brandon Day said. "So those mistakes I expect to make, so it's good for us to have that experience. But obviously, I would like it to end differently. It's a big loss for us."
"The thing with Glacier," he added. "Is they shoot so well, so at any point, they can get back in the game."
In the first half, Helena grabbed control jumping in front 20-12 after a 10-2 run to close the first quarter. Two Kaden Huot 3-pointers in the second pushed the Bengals lead to 30-15, following a 20-5 run, but Glacier was able to get back within 10 at the half, and within four after the third.
The Wolfpack finished the game on a 25-11 spurt.
Schwarz was leading scorer for Glacier with 15 points, all on 3's. Drew Engellant also added 14. Ferguson and Brown each led Helena with 12 points. Huot pitched in with 11 off the bench.
Glacier (6-4, 4-2) will take on Helena Capital Saturday at 2 p.m., in the Bears Den, while Helena (4-6, 2-4) will host Flathead at 2 p.m.
