BILLINGS — Lockwood High School is going to be one busy place on June 18.
On Thursday afternoon, the Midland Roundtable announced rosters for the Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic — along with the boys and girls basketball rosters for the annual series with Wyoming.
The All-Star volleyball classic, pitting the East vs. the West, will take place at 3 p.m. at Lockwood High on June 18. The girls basketball game is at 5:30 p.m. later that day and the boys contest is at 7:30 p.m.
The girls and boys basketball teams will also play against the Cowboy State on June 17 in Sheridan, Wyoming, with the girls game beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the boys contest at 7:30 p.m.
The East volleyball roster consists of Josie Hasler, Huntley Project; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project; Kara Pospisil, Billings Senior; Tennisen Hiller, Great Falls CMR; Jordan Olson-Keck, Billings Skyview; Madi Ramsey, Billings West; Maria Stewart, Billings Central; Ryan Eddins, Bozeman Gallatin and Greta Peterson, Huntley Project. The East team will be coached by Rocky Mountain College coach Yang Yang.
The West volleyball roster consists of Madeline Gilder, Corvallis; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier; Paige Sawyer, Missoula Sentinel; Quincy Frohlich, Missoula Sentinel; Shelbey Klein, Ennis; Kennedy Pocha, Helena Capital; Savanna Sterck, Kalispell Flathead; Malia Harris, Anaconda and Emma Gunderson, Choteau. The coach of the West squad is Maureen Boyle of Carroll College.
The boys basketball roster consists of Jackson Basye, Bozeman; Ty Huse, Bozeman; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview; Brayden Koch, Helena Capital; Ta'Veus Randle, Belgrade; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby; Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass; Owen Long, Three Forks and Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Lake.
The girls basketball roster consists of Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate; Mya Hansen, Billings Central; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West; Brenna Linse, Billings Senior; Draya Wacker, Melstone; Kyla Momberg, Box Elder; Taya Trottier, Harlem; Madeline Heggem, Roy-Winifred; Keke Davis, Missoula Hellgate; Sadie Filius, Havre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.