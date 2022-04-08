BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable has announced the dates for the annual Athlete of the Year Banquet and the Top 10 Track Meet.
The Athlete of the Year Banquet, sponsored by AMP, is Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Bob Green, the retired former Montana Tech football coach, will be the guest speaker.
Individual tickets for the banquet are $35 and the price for a table for eight is $250. Email Kory Loberg to reserve a ticket at koryl@universalawards.net .
Finalists for the Athlete of the Year award will be announced on May 4. The Athlete of the Year award is presented to one Billings high school senior male and one Billings high school senior female.
The Top 10 Track Meet, sponsored by Bravera Bank, is Tuesday, May 3, at 3:30 p.m. at the LHS Sports Complex.
The Roundtable also sponsors the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, presented by St. Vincent Healthcare and Universal Awards. The dates for those games are June 17 in Sheridan, Wyoming, and June 18 at Lockwood High School. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the boys contest at 7:30 p.m. both days.
The Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, sponsored by Scheels, is also ran by the Roundtable and is June 18 at 3 p.m. at Lockwood.
A basketball and volleyball all-star luncheon, where the public can meet the members of the Montana all-star boys and girls basketball teams and the Montana East and West volleyball teams, is June 17 at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
All events are open to the public.
