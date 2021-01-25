BILLINGS — Normally the Billings-based Midland Roundtable has monthly luncheons during the high school and college sports seasons, and a different set of college and/or high school coaches are invited to speak at each get-together.
This year with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the group has been unable to hold its monthly meetings, which are open to the public. However, the organization held a Zoom meeting during the football season that featured the Billings coaches.
Now, in another effort to have a virtual gathering, the organization has posted interviews that its president, Rocky Erickson, did with boys and girls basketball coaches from the four Billings high schools.
The interviews are available to view at midlandroundtable.com.
