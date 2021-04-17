BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable will announce the Montana boys and girls all-star basketball team members for the annual series with Wyoming at a get-together on Monday.
It will be the first in-person gathering of the Roundtable during the 2020-21 school year. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Roundtable has held a couple virtual events this year.
The gathering will begin at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Lunch will be available for $10 and the public is welcome.
Billings Public Schools AD Mark Wahl, Billings Central AD Mike Ryan and Lockwood AD Mike Erickson will be the guest speakers.
