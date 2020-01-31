BILLINGS — The Billings high school boys basketball head coaches will be the special guests of the Midland Roundtable when the group gathers Thursday, Feb. 6, at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Members of the public are invited to attend the hour-long get-together.

Lunch will be available for $10 for Roundtable members and $15 for non-members.

