BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable announced in an email on Wednesday that the Top 10 track and field meet it annually sponsors has been canceled.
The meet was scheduled for April 28 at the Laurel Sports Complex.
Currently, high school sports in Montana are suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Last week, the Billings-based Midland Roundtable announced it had canceled its scheduled monthly gathering on Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic
Traditionally, the Roundtable announces the Montana rosters for the annual All-Star high school basketball series with Wyoming at the April meeting. Roundtable president Rocky Erickson said last week the Treasure State basketball rosters will still be announced in April, but at a time to be determined.
On Wednesday, the Roundtable said the all-star basketball series with Wyoming "is currently on the schedule as planned." In a release, the Roundtable said it would keep the public informed on the games as they get closer and the group gets "a feel for how things are progressing by mid May."
The basketball series is set for Friday, June 12, at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and Saturday, June 13, at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming. The girls will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet, held annually in May at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, is still "up in the air" the group announced on Wednesday. If conditions allow for a banquet, the group will "move forward with plans."
If a banquet can't be held, the Roundtable plans to "move forward with a digital presentation." In that case, five boys and girls finalists will still be selected and winners will be announced during the digital presentation.
