New Miles City boys basketball coachLuke Powers previously coached at Butte High School in his hometown.

MILES CITY — Butte native Luke Powers has been hired as head boys basketball coach at Miles City, the school announced Friday.

Powers last coached at Butte High, where his record was 21-62 but the number of players out for basketball increased each year. Before that he was at New England, North Dakota, where he was the 2014-2015 North Dakota coach of the year and had an 87-35 overall record.

Powers played at Montana Tech during the 2002-2003 season and transferred to Dickinson State, where was a member of the national champion track teams in 2004 and 2005. He graduated from Dickinson State with a degree in exercise science.

Powers, a 2002 graduate of Butte High School, replaces previous coach Houston Finn.

