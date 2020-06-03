MILES CITY — Joel Larson has been hired as the next head boys basketball coach at Custer County District High School.

The hiring is pending school board approval according to a press release issued Wednesday by Miles City activities director Kyle Dunfee.

Luke Powers had previously been announced as the coach in May, but according to the press release Powers decided to not take the position on Tuesday.

Larson is a native of Miles City and played basketball at Miles City Sacred Heart High School from 1985-86, before transferring to Custer County in 1986-87, where he played his final three seasons.

Larson was a member of the 1988 State A championship team and played college basketball at Miles Community College from 1990-92.

According to the release, Larson has served as both a middle school head basketball coach and assistant high school coach. He was an assistant on the 2008-09 and 2009-10 Miles City staffs.

