A 25-11 third-quarter run and clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch by the Eagles made the difference as Missoula Big Sky defeated Butte 76-69 in Friday night's Western AA clash at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym in Butte.
The Bulldogs led 30-27 at the half. After stumbling out of the intermission, Butte nearly shot its way back on top during the final eight minutes but just couldn't quite get over the hump. Kenly Leary, Jace Stenson and Cameron Gurnsey combined for five triples in the fourth, with Leary hitting three of those treys.
Stenson hit a 3-pointer at 5:05 cuts the Big Sky lead to 60-56. Out of a timeout, the Eagles answered with a 4-0 run to go back up by eight.
The Bulldogs answered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Leary and Gurnsey to cut the lead to two. However, Louis Sanders hit a corner 3 to extend the Eagles' lead back to five.
On the ensuing Butte possession, it was Kooper Klobucar getting to the hoop for a layup to make it 68-65. Following an empty Eagles possession, Gurnsey got hacked and managed 1 of 2 from the free throw line to make it 68-66 Big Sky with 1:07 to go.
Out of the timeout, Leary fouled Big Sky's Josiah Cuaresma in the back court. He nailed both free throws to put the Eagles back up by two possessions, 70-66.
During Butte's next possession, Leary had a 3-pointer rim out and Stenson had his put-back also rim out.
Jake Gardanier made sure that the Eagles were able to put the game on ice. During the final 45 seconds, he went 4-for-4 from the line and had two steals.
Butte appeared to be in control after a stellar second quarter. Trailing 14-10, the Bulldogs switched to a 2-3 zone and peeled off on a 7-1 run, eventually taking a 30-27 lead into the break. The Eagles were able to weather the storm and took a 52-41 lead into the fourth.
Big Sky had five players score in double figures and went 23-for-30 at the charity stripe as a team. Gardanier led the way with 14 points, Sanders was next with 13 and Shane Shepherd had 12. Caden Bateman and Cuaresma finished with 11 and 10, respectively.
Butte, which only made 11-of-20 free throws, was paced by Gurnsey's 19 points. Leary had 13 and Stenson managed 12.
