MISSOULA — Something started to click for the Missoula Big Sky boys basketball team in the past week.
A season of close call after close call after close call could have deterred the hungry, senior-loaded group that had the talent to be one of the best teams in the school's recent memory. A group that told their head coach they wanted to be the change for the historically third-place team among Missoula AA schools.
But some mental mistakes and struggles to finish out close games plagued them. A crosstown loss in overtime at Missoula Hellgate near the end of the regular season encapsulated the theme.
The Eagles followed that with yet another single-digit loss, this time to Kalispell Flathead. The postseason was still locked up, but they needed some magic at divisionals.
Then, something changed at the Western AA divisional tournament in Helena a week ago.
First, the Eagles throttled Missoula Sentinel, 53-33, in the opening round. First road block came and went. Then, against the No. 2 seed Knights, the Eagles got over a Hellgate-sized bump in the road with a 55-49 upset win.
Just like that, the Eagles secured their first trip to the Class AA state tournament since 2016 and earned their first win over Hellgate since 2013. The Knights were knocked out in the consolation bracket, as was Sentinel, making it the first time ever that the Eagles are the only AA boys basketball team from Missoula to head to state.
Some big things came to fruition for head coach Ryan Hansen and his group of seniors.
"I've always said if they are mentally locked in, they can beat anybody," he said. "I think it just kinda solidified that we are capable when we are locked in and doing the right things. ... It's a group that wanted to be the change, and so they stuck it out, whereas some of the classes of the past, kids left. It's not only rewarding for me as a coach to see, it's rewarding for the kids to be able to say 'We were that change. We were the ones that changed that culture.'"
"They made history," Hansen added about the team being the Missoula boys basketball AA rep at state. "Not only the win over Hellgate for the first time since '13 but also being able to accomplish that."
Divisionals ended with a back-and-forth game against top-seed Helena Capital, which took the win, 64-60. The Eagles want some revenge against one of the top teams in the state all season but will have to start off with an upset over Bozeman, the No. 3 seed from the east.
The Bozeman Hawks entered the Eastern AA divisional as the top overall seed and was with Capital as the best in the state before getting upset by eighth-seeded Belgrade. But what's another upset chance for a team that has played just about everyone in the AA to single-digit games?
For the season, Big Sky has an average scoring margin of just 57.4 to 53 — so, on average, the Eagles are almost always playing one- or two-possession games. At 11-10, if just three or four of those close calls went a different way, the Eagles would look the part of a team that can make a run.
But despite that, they still do, and they believe that they can do some damage.
"It gave them a lot of confidence, knowing what they are capable of when they execute and do the things they are told to do," Hansen said. " ... We felt like we've had the talent, and now things are clicking — I think that might have been our best three-game stretch we have had all year — and finding that consistency in the next three games, I think we can (compete)."
Big Sky opens against Bozeman at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Metra in Billings.
Knights going 1 at time
Longtime Knights coach Rob Henthorn may have used one of the more cliché things a coach can say, but that is exactly what his top-seeded Knights are doing: keeping things one game and one day at time.
No getting too far ahead of themselves. No looking over their opponent. It's a new season, everyone is 0-0 as far as records go. It is March after all — even if it is a bit cold and snowy to open the month.
"They are playing really well as a team," Henthorn said. "They made some great passes. They are playing together and working hard. This is tournament time, so you always are trying to get the most out of your team. But, we still have some loopholes and need to work on our communication, and this is what we've been playing for since four years ago."
The Knights rolled — and by rolled, the Knights won their three games by 29, 30 and 29 points — through the AA girls divisional in Helena.
It wasn't particularly close for a team that has had the look of, and has played plenty like, a team that can overcome a heartbreaking loss in last year's AA state final game.
"The goal is to get to state, then play one game at a time once you're there," Henthorn said.
Behind that run in the divisional was a locked-in team on defense, much to the pleasure of Henthorn and his coaching staff. With Alex Covill as the anchor in the lane and Bailee Sayler, Keke Davis and others stepping up on the perimeter, the Knights have built a defense that teams haven't quite figured out.
Plus, Covill and Sayler have made things happen on offense with a dynamite two-way option. They both hit double-digit scoring in all the divisional games.
"They are such great competitors, and they look team first and then themselves as individuals second," Henthorn said. "I think that's important on any basketball team. The energy and the effort has been great."
Hellgate, the west's No. 1 seed, gets the AA tournament rolling against Great Falls CMR, the east's No. 4 seed, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Spartans surge after key adjustment
Sentinel usually tends to play to its roster's preference: making basketball games look more like frenetic track meets.
Lanky guards Brooke Stayner and Olivia Huntsinger prefer to play a bit higher and disrupt passing lanes, rather than pack the paint and play a methodical, no-one-gets-to-the-cup style.
It took some prodding from first-year head coach Sarah Pfeifer, but the Spartans switched things up in the AA divisionals against Helena Capital, and it sure seemed to work.
The Spartans went to a different look against Capital in the second round of the consolation bracket in a loser-out game. The Spartans packed the paint, used their length and speed in more of a half-court set, and stifled a poor-shooting Capital team to secure a spot at state as the Spartans' senior class took its first win over Capital ever.
"They kind of hit a rough patch shooting from the field," Pfeifer said, recalling the Capital game. "So, I noticed they weren't knocking down a lot of shots, so we just packed it in as tight as we could in a zone, and we know that we are a good rebounding team, and so we kinda played the odds there, and it worked out in our favor. ... My kids like to go get steals, right? That's their identity, so it was really hard for them to just play it tight, but they trusted me and did what I asked, and it worked out."
The Spartans went on to win the consolation bracket with a win over Butte to secure the west's No. 3 seed at the state tourney. Riding three wins in a row, all by single digits, the Spartans are playing with plenty of confidence as they have flipped the switch after they entered the divisional tourney with three straight losses.
"I really feel like they turned a corner," Pfeifer said. "We had been in close games almost every game, and that is kinda what this conference is. So, to be able to have those close losses, to turn them around to close wins was huge, and it's a big confidence builder going into state. ... It says a lot about our kids because you can look at your record and get down on yourself and give up, but they didn't choose to do that. They chose to keep fighting. Their perseverance paid off, and we ended up on top when it mattered the most."
Sentinel opens the AA tourney against Billings West, the east's No. 2 seed, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
