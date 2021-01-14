HELENA — The Missoula Big Sky boy’s basketball team turned Helena High over 20 times on Thursday night in a 48-36 win. For the Bengals, it was their third loss of 10-plus points, and fourth overall defeat, on the young season. Big Sky improved to 2-2 with the victory.
“We were trying to bring a lot of pressure,” Big Sky head coach Ryan Hansen said. “I feel like we’re pretty athletic and we can try to put some pressure on some teams and try to take away what they’re trying to get offensively...I thought they did a pretty job of bringing that pressure without giving up too many easy ones [and] without actually going into a full-court press.”
With both teams running plays against a 2-3 zone for much of the evening, the eventual winner was the group that figured out how to best move the basketball and find open shots.
Big Sky jumped out to a 14-8 edge through the first eight minutes and used an 8-2 run to further its cause into the second quarter. That run resulted in a double digit advantage for the Eagles, one they would hold for much of the remaining two-plus periods.
While each team was plagued with bouts of sloppy play in a game that featured a combined 30 turnovers, Big Sky shot 46 percent from the field to Helena High’s 27 percent. One of the Eagles’ better shooting nights from inside the arc this season, the more they moved the basketball against the Bengals’ zone, the higher quality looks they received.
“We’ve had three practices and four games in this last week. So we haven’t got to work on a lot of stuff, but that’s one thing we’ve been talking about and trying to work on,” Hansen said. “Going inside out to get those better-looking shots. I think that’s been part of our struggles is we’re shooting too quickly. I thought this game our patience was a little better and we’d get the ball moving and pass up an OK shot for a great shot.”
Senior Kade Olson paced Big Sky with 10 points and knocked down two of his team’s five 3-pointers. One of those shots stopped a late run by Helena High, extending the Eagles’ lead to 13 points after the Bengals had nearly cut it to single digits in the fourth quarter.
Juniors Caden Bateman and Tre Reed each finished with eight points, while senior Chaz LaDue chipped in six points for Big Sky.
“We’ve been waiting for a game where we shot the ball better, we’ve been struggling,” Hansen said. “I think it kind of got us going a little bit and raised the energy. I think that helped us a lot.”
With 20 turnovers in 32 minutes, the Bengals could never settle into a groove offensively. It did not help that when they found an open shot, most failed to fall. Junior Kaden Huot accounted for four of Helena High’s 11 made field goals on Thursday night, including half of their made 2-point baskets.
He finished the game as the Bengals’ leading scorer with 11 points and was at the center of a late surge by Helena High that ultimately fell well short. Senior Burgin Luker added five points as the only other Bengal to score more than four points on the evening.
“The big thing is we didn’t come ready to play,” Bengal head coach Brandon Day said. “I do think we had some kids off the bench come ready to play and played hard in that second half. We had better intensity in the second half, but the truth is, it’s hard to win games when you’re scoring in the 30’s. We have a lot of work to do and hopefully we’re playing our best basketball come divisional time.”
Overall, Helena High shot just 34 percent on 2-point field goals and 17 percent from 3-point range.
Big Sky (2-2) will hit the road once again next Thursday to take on Missoula Sentinel. Tip off for that contest is slated for 7:15 p.m.
The Bengals (0-4) will also be back in action on Thursday in a Crosstown match-up with Helena Capital. Helena High will play host with tip off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
